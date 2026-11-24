HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Ahead of an expected coastal storm that will cause flooding on Wednesday and Thursday, some cities in Hampton Roads have opened up parking decks for residents on impacted streets.

In Norfolk, flooding is expected to peak between 8 a.m. and noon on Thursday along Hampton Boulevard, Llewellyn, Hague, Bay Streets, 4th View Street, and parts of Brambleton and Tidewater Boulevard.

Available decks include the York Street Garage on 215 W York St, ODU's Constant Center 43rd St. and 45th St. garages, and more. Cars must be removed by 8 a.m. on Friday or risk towing. Click here for all of the city's information on flood parking.

In Virginia Beach, residents can park for free at four municipal garages at Town Center: the Maroon Garage at Apex Entertainment, the Red Garage at Westin Hotel, the Green Garage at Armada Hoffler Tower and the Orange Garage at the Clark Nexsen Tower.

Click here for more information on how you can prepare in Virginia Beach.

In Chesapeake, the garage at Tidewater Community College at 1428 Cedar Rd. will be free to park in on the third and forth floor, from Wednesday at noon to Friday at noon. Click here for more information on parking in the deck.

Coastal flood warnings have been issued in multiple cities in Hampton Roads and the surrounding areas. News 3's First Warning Weather Team will be providing up-to-date information around the clock as we get closer to the Thanksgiving storm, so you know the best way to travel and stay safe during inclement weather.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTKR.com for updates. Email News 3 if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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