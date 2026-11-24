VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With a coastal storm expected to impact Hampton Roads Wednesday night into Thanksgiving morning, local officials and Dominion Energy are preparing for potential flooding, power outages and disruptions to holiday plans.

Virginia Beach Director of Emergency Management David Topczynski said police, fire, EMS, public works and public utilities crews will be staffed and ready to respond throughout the holiday.

The city has also been preparing the Oceanfront, including building up sand berms ahead of the storm.

For people traveling Thanksgiving morning, Topczynski encouraged drivers to give themselves extra time and plan around areas that typically flood.

“Hopefully, everybody just sleeps in, takes your time, stay off the roadways if they have to travel,” Topczynski said. “Give yourself extra time, check the Waze app and really plan out your route ahead of time for those areas that typically flood.”

Officials are also asking people to keep their distance from the rough surf.

“Really our message is watch from afar,” Topczynski said. “We want you to stay out of the water.”

Dominion Energy is also preparing crews and equipment ahead of potential outages.

Spokesperson Cherise Newsome said Dominion Energy has been monitoring the storm for several days and preparing crews, contractors and equipment for areas that could be affected.

Newsome said strong winds could bring trees and limbs down onto power lines, and Dominion crews will be working through Thanksgiving to respond if outages occur.

“We will have crews ready to go so that they can patrol those lines, identify those damaged spots, and make those repairs as quickly and as safely as possible,” Newsome said.

Dominion is also encouraging families to think beyond their Thanksgiving meal preparations and have a plan in case they lose electricity.

“While you're planning your meal, don't forget to plan and prepare an emergency kit,” Newsome said. “You still may need flashlights and batteries and extra blankets even because it's going to be cold and chilly.”

Newsome also recommended thinking ahead about how to safely store Thanksgiving food during an outage and downloading the Dominion Energy app to report an outage and track restoration.

Some Virginia Beach neighbors are already considering how the storm could affect their Thanksgiving plans.

“Whatever you do, come earlier rather than later,” Curtis Bailey said.

Bailey has family traveling from Charlottesville and Richmond, and said he's keeping an eye on the possibility of flooding.

“With a high tide, because we have a king tide coming up, it could be significant if it becomes a significant storm,” Bailey said.

Pat Barner is also watching the timing of the storm as family prepares to come to her house for Thanksgiving.

“I've heard it's supposed to be Wednesday night and then Thursday morning, so hopefully by 3 o'clock when everybody's coming over, it'll be over,” Barner said.

Dominion says crews will continue working through Thanksgiving if outages occur, while Virginia Beach public safety and public works crews will also be available during the holiday.

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