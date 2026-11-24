LANDOVER, MD (WTKR)- For many fans, football and Thanksgiving go hand-in-hand.

"I think you try to get your dinner around the 4:00 game with the Cowboys and whoever they're playing," said Virginia Beach's Maurice Hawkins.

"I'm usually in my sweatpants getting ready for the turkey, but also getting ready to enjoy some football and then spending time with family," fellow Virginia Beach resident Jeff Rinehart added.

For Rinehart, the holidays stretch far beyond himself and his own family. Rinehart is part of the Hogfarmers Charitable Foundation, a group dedicated to helping children and families impacted by pediatric cancer.

"We actually just chose four families for Lincoln's Light, which is an initiative we're doing, giving back during Christmas time," Rinehart noted. "We're taking care of the families' entire Christmas wishes."

The lifelong Washington football fan and the Hogfarmers have been at it since 2018 and have helped more than 300 families with some holiday cheer.

"Seeing their faces and knowing they're going to have Christmas taken care of and they don't have to worry about that and they can just focus on the family, that's what matters to us the most," Rinehart said.

The mission is always important, but when Thanksgiving and Christmas hit, it just means a little bit more.

"Thanksgiving, it's all about spending time with your family and being thankful for the blessings that you have in your life and these families are going through some difficult times," the Virginia Beach resident said.

Of course, Rinehart would also be thankful for his beloved Commanders picking up some wins and hoped the Monday night lights set the stage for an upset.

"Two years ago, this was Jayden's (Daniels) coming-out party," he recalled. "Why not make it another coming-out party? Then we get the ball rolling and go on a streak."

"If we can beat a quality team like the Bengals, I think it resets the board for the Commanders," added Hawkins.

Rinehart and Hawkins left Landover happy Monday night, as Washington topped Cincinnati, 22-20.

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