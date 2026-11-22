EAST HARTFORD, CT (WTKR)- Some familiar bugs bit Old Dominion in its latest defeat, while the Monarchs seemed improved in other areas.

Regardless, ODU ended up coming up short, falling at Connecticut, 29-20, in its non-conference finale Saturday.

UConn jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead in the first quarter and put the Monarchs in an early hole, but Ricky Rahne's squad responded in the second. Quinn Henicle found Leon Haughton Jr. for a 17-yard touchdown strike to trim the deficit to 14-7.

After a Huskies' field goal, the silver and blue struck again. Henicle hit Devin Roche on a short pass, but the running back wasn't done. Roche hit a spin move to elude a defender and took off down the sideline to complete a 33-yard score. ODU trailed 20-14 at the half.

Penalties once again doomed the Monarchs in the third quarter. After stopping UConn on third down and long, Zion Frink was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after slapping at an opponent's facemask after the play. The penalty gave the Huskies a first down. A defensive pass interference call on another third down later in the drive set up Connecticut at the doorstep of the endzone and they would capitalize, as Kalieb Osborne extended the play and found Ryder Treadway for the short score to make it 26-14.

The Monarchs would effort a comeback late in the game, but were unable to stop the clock as much as they hoped on the final drive thanks to some short passes and tackles inbounds. Jaxon Potter hit Haughton for a touchdown as time expired, but it was too little too late.

Old Dominion was able to gain 392 total yards, but gave up 485 to the Huskies. Rahne and company used both Henicle and Potter at quarterback. The latter completed 23 of his 29 pass attemps for 280 yards and a touchdown, while Henicle was 9-of-15 for 99 yards and two scores.

The Monarchs had trouble getting the running game going once again, settling for 53 yards on the ground.

Old Dominion falls to 3-8 and will cap off its season next Saturday at home against Southern Mississippi. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

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