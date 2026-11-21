NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Familiar team names and faces will hit the field in various region finals next week on the high school gridiron after Friday's region semifinal action.

Green Run, Indian River, Maury, Oscar Smith, Lafayette and Poquoson are all returning to their respective region title games, taking one more step towards state titles with victories.

The defending Region 5A champion Braves opened up a 40-14 lead on Frank Cox and held off the Falcons, 40-30. Lord Malik Heru threw two touchdowns, two apiece to Elijah Boggs and Jaysean Preston. Preston added a rushing score as well.

Indian River will rematch Green Run for the region crown next week. The Stallions topped Salem, 41-32, holding off a late Sun Devils charge. Salem trimmed its deficit to 28-26 in the fourth quarter, but Green Run had a little more left at the end.

Maury jumped out to a 20-0 lead on King's Fork in the Region 5B semifinals and went on for the 40-12 win, taking another step towards the Commodores' fourth consecutive state crown.

Friday's results:

Region 6A:

(2) Oscar Smith 26, (3) Manchester 0

Region Championship-

(2) Oscar Smith @ (1) Thomas Dale- TBD

Region 5A:

(1) Green Run 41, (4) Salem 32

(2) Indian River 40, (3) Frank Cox 30

Region Championship-

(2) Indian River @ (1) Green Run- TBD

Region 5B:

(3) Maury 40, (2) King's Fork 12

(4) Warwick @ (1) Bethel- Saturday, 1 p.m.

Region 4A:

(1) Lafayette 24, (4) Smithfield 6

(3) Warhill 22, (2) Phoebus 7

Region Championship-

(3) Warhill @ (1) Lafayette- TBD

Region 3A:

(2) Hopewell 49, (3) Booker T. Washington 34

Region 2A:

(2) Poquoson 42, (3) King William 35

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