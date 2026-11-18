VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Batten's volleyball team has plenty of wind at its back as the Marlins enter the NCAA Tournament.

With nine straight wins and an ODAC championship locked up, Batten is one of the hottest teams in the country as it heads to the Big Apple as the No. 2 seed in the NYU Regional.

"I think we're just hungry to go and show up and get farther than we did the last two years," head coach Karissa Cumberbatch said. "Each year we've continued to go farther in the tournament and at the beginning of the year we said we wanted a regional title and I think we're in a position to do that."

"This feels big because our bracket is good and we could definitely win it," added senior outside hitter Hannah Smith. "That's a little bit of pressure but I think we all know that we have a real chance of doing that so that's some motivation for sure."

The program has never emerged out of a regional in the NCAA Tournament, but feels like things are shaping up for that opportunity in 2026. The Marlins (27-4) open the Big Dance with Chatham this Thursday as the eight-team regional begins.

Batten is coming off its best season in program history, finishing 2025 at 32-3 and winning 20 matches in a row at one point. The Marlins fell in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to end their historic campaign. Now a group of players that was part of that squad and newcomers who Cumberbatch says has adjusted well will look to take things a step further.

"I think that's always been our problem," the head coach noted. "I think we've always peaked a little early and so to have the right momentum at the right time and going into a regional that I think is completely winnable is exciting and I think we're just taking it one day at a time."

"I think our last game, we definitely came together and we've been practicing high energy," Smith pointed out. "I think we're trying to just carry that into this weekend and propel that to get us up there."

Batten and Chatham get going at 2 p.m. Thursday at NYU. The winner will face either Smith or Bowdoin in the second round Friday.

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