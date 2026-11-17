NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion women's soccer has plenty of momentum at its back and looks to carry that into the NCAA Tournament.

After winning the Sun Belt regular season and tournament crowns, the Monarchs will travel to Morgantown to face No. 7 seed West Virginia to open play in the big dance. The two will kick off Friday at 7 p.m.

ODU will carry a seven game winning streak into the tournament and hold a record of 12-6-2. The silver and blue locked up the Sun Belt Tournament championship with a 2-0 win over South Alabama in the title game this past Saturday, their 12th shutout of the 2026, which ties a program record. The conference crown marks their fourth league title in the last six seasons between the Sun Belt and Conference USA.

Riley Mullen scored three goals over the course of the tournament to earn Sun Belt Most Outstanding Player honor. Koto Davis, Ashley Economopoulos, Ellie Goodrich and Ashlynn Kulha joined Mullen on the All-Tournament team.

The Monarchs will square off against a 9-4-5 West Virginia squad that fell on penalty kicks to BYU in the Big 12 Tournament its last time out. ODU is 0-2 all-time against the Mountaineers and 0-4 in its previous NCAA Tournament appearances.

According to the school, Old Dominion's RPI of No. 26 marks the best in school history.

The winner of Friday's match between Old Dominion and West Virginia will advance to face either Virginia or Bryant in the second round.

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