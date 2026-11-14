Friday Night RedZone: Favorites roll in opening round of high school playoffs

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- 35 Hampton Roads-area teams entered Friday still alive in the hunt for state championships. The first round saw many of the favorites take care of business.

Indian River and Frank Cox set up a marquee match-up next week in the Region 5A semifinals. The Braves improved to 11-0 with the 54-6 triumph over Bayside, while Cox went to 10-1 after a 34-6 victory against Hickory. Green Run and Salem will meet in the other semifinal after their own respective lopsided wins.

Bethel stayed perfect and is now 11-0 after its eighth shutout of the season. The top seed in Region 5B rolled past Granby, 66-0. The Bruins will face Warwick in the semifinals after the Raiders held off Nansemond River, 20-12. King's Fork and Maury will square off on the other side of the bracket, after the Bulldogs cruised past Woodside and the Commodores handled Norview.

Here is a complete look at Friday's scores and projected regional semifinal match-ups:

Region 6A:

(5) L.C. Bird 45, (4) Landstown 0

Semifinals-

(3) Manchester @ (2) Oscar Smith- TBD

Region 5A:

(1) Green Run 41, (8) Great Bridge 20

(4) Salem 55, (5) Floyd Kellam 21

(3) Frank Cox 34, (6) Hickoruy 6

(2) Indian River 54, (7) Bayside 6

Semifinals-

(4) Salem @ (1) Green Run- TBD

(3) Frank Cox @ (2) Indian River- TBD

Region 5B:

(1) Bethel 66, (8) Granby 0

(4) Warwick 20, (5) Nansemond River 12

(3) Maury 56, (6) Norview 9

(2) King's Fork 55, (7) Woodside 6

Semifinals-

(4) Warwick @ (1) Bethel- TBD

(3) Maury @ (2) King's Fork- TBD

Region 4A:

(1) Lafayette 76, (8) Grafton 6

(4) Smithfield 44, (5) Denbigh 0

(3) Warhill 35, (6) Churchland 3 (Thursday)

(7) Hampton @ (2) Phoebus- Saturday, 1:00

Semifinals-

(4) Smithfield @ (1) Lafayette- TBD

(3) Warhill vs. Hampton/Phoebus- TBD

Region 3A:

(1) Petersburg 33, (8) I.C. Norcom 0

(5) New Kent 17, (4) Tabb 9

(3) Booker T. Washington 46, (6) Colonial Heights 20

(2) Hopewell 63, (7) Lake Taylor 12

Semifinals-

(3) Booker T. Washington @ (2) Hopewell- TBD

Region 2A:

(2) Poquoson 56, (7) Nottoway 6

(3) King William 29, (6) Southampton 28

Semifinals-

(3) King William @ (2) Poquoson- TBD

Region 1A:

(3) Northumberland 30, (6) Northampton 6

VISAA Division II:

(1) Roanoke Catholic 60, (4) Atlantic Shores 0

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.