Norfolk State women can't keep up with No. 5 Duke in Blue Devils' visit

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- For the first time, a Power Four conference opponent paid a visit to Echols Hall.

No. 5 Duke certainly brought the power.

The Blue Devils jumped out of the gate on a 14-1 run and never looked back, rolling past Norfolk State, 85-23. The loss drops the Spartans to 1-3 on the season.

It was pretty clear how tough it would be against Duke early on in this one. The Devils opened up a 28-5 lead after the first quarter and held a 51-13 halftime advantage. NSU's luck was no better after the break, scoring just 10 points over the course of the final two quarters.

Duke shot 55 percent from the floor and used a 42-25 rebounding edge to help in its triumph. The Devils' defense held Norfolk State to just seven made field goals throughout the entire game, including an 0-for-7 tally in the fourth quarter. Norfolk State missed all nine of its three-point attempts.

Sana'a Garrett and Alexis Davis led the Spartans with five points each with Cire Worley pulling down a team-high seven rebounds.

Toby Fournier scored a game-high 20 points for Duke while Aaliyah Crump chipped in 14 points.

Norfolk State is back in action Saturday as the Spartans visit Hampton for the Battle of the Bay.

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