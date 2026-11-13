News 3 Coaches Corner Podcast: Denbigh's Ray Malone

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- From the 2016-2024 football seasons, Denbigh won a total of six football games. Patriots' head coach Ray Malone has reshaped the program as he reaches the conclusion of his second year.

Denbigh finished the regular season 6-4, despite dealing with injuries to key players at different points in the season, including to senior quarterback Kevin Parker. Malone's squad earned the fifth seed in Region 4A and kicks off in the postseason Friday at Smithfield.

The head coach, who is 11-10 in his two seasons leading the program, joined the News 3 Coaches Corner Podcast to discuss his coaching philosophy, when he fell in love with the process of hard work and how he views his players as family.

Click on the above video to view the entire episode with Denbigh head coach Ray Malone.

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