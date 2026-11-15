Turnovers doom Norfolk State in loss at Morgan State

BALTIMORE, MD (WTKR)- It certainly will not go down as the prettiest game by Norfolk State during Michael Vick's tenure as head coach.

The Spartans committed six turnovers, three of which led to all of Morgan State's points, in a 17-7 loss to the Bears on Saturday in NSU's final road game of 2026. The defeat dropped the green and gold to 4-7 on the season, 0-4 in MEAC play.

After a scoreless opening frame, Morgan State found the scoreboard first just before halftime. After a Deljay Bailey fumble, the Bears only needed three plays to find paydirt, as Ade Olanegan tallied the four-yard rushing touchdown on a quarterback keeper to give MSU a 7-0 lead at halftime.

Norfolk State pulled even less than five minutes into the third quarter on a Jalyn Daniels five-yard touchdown rush and looked to be in good position after forcing a Morgan State punt on the ensuing drive. But the Spartans were once again hit by the turnover bug, as Da'Jean Golmond's deep pass down the sideline was intercepted by Jayden Jackson on an impressive one-handed grab.

It didn't take long for the Bears to capitalize after that. Keith Jenkins Jr. made the Spartans pay with a 57-yard touchdown rush with 43 seconds remaining in the third quarter that put MSU back on top, 14-7.

Morgan State rounded out the scoring with a field goal, scoring after another Norfolk State interception.

Norfolk State's defense came up with some big plays of its own, coming up with two picks on the afternoon, but was bitten by field position and explosive plays. The Spartans out-gained Morgan State in total yards, 321-315, but were 0-3 on fourth downs and couldn't overcome the six giveaways.

Vick's group dropped its fifth consecutive game to a Division I opponent and is still searching for its first league win under its current head coach.

The green and gold's last chance for a conference win will come next Saturday in the season finale as Howard visits Dick Price Stadium for a noon kickoff.

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