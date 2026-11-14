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Phoebus outlasts Hampton in crosstown playoff showdown

PHOEBUS FOOTBALL
WTKR
Phoebus huddles during its Region 4A quarterfinal against Hampton at Darling Stadium on November 14, 2026. The Phantoms took the victory, 21-14.
PHOEBUS FOOTBALL
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HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Phoebus and Hampton boast one of Virginia's fiercest rivalries and, for the fourth straight season, the two found themselves going head-to-head for the right to keep playing.

Freshman Elijah Paige tallied two touchdown passes and Kassius Tillery scored the eventual game-winning touchdown on a rush in the third quarter, as the Phantoms held off the Crabbers, 21-14, at Darling Stadium on Saturday afternoon in the Region 4A quarterfinals.

Phoebus struck first midway through the first quarter, when Paige found Jeremiah Jimmerson for the 52-yard scoring strike, getting the Phantoms on the board with an explosive play. But the Crabbers showed they weren't going anywhere. After a goalline stand, quarterback Marcus Champman and the Hampton offense engineered a 99-yard drive that ended with a Des'Tin Jones six yard touchdown rush to pull the Crabbers even.

Alonzo Coley's group still had about 3:30 to work with before halfitme and made the most of it. Paige led a scoring drive to push the Phantoms back in front, highlighted by a 39-yard pass to Josh Blackwell, who made a highlight-reel grab. That set up Tyler Allen's 28-yard catch-and-run touchdown reception, giving Phoebus the 14-7 advantage at the break.

Late in the third quarter, Tillery's rushing score extended the lead to 21-7 on a bruising, physical 18-yard rush that saw him push his way across the plane.

Chapman's quarterback-sneak TD in the fourth quarter pulled Hampton to within 21-14, but that's as close as the Crabbers would get.

Phoebus, which improved to 8-3 in Coley's first season as head coach, eliminated Hampton from the postseason for the fourth consecutive year and make it two-for-two against their arch rivals in 2026 after a 27-21 regular season triumph. The Crabbers' campaign concludes at 5-6.

The Phantoms, who hold the No. 2 seed in the region, return home Friday to host No. 3 Warhill at Darling Stadium with a trip to the region title game on the line.

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