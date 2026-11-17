NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion got back in the win column its last time out with a victory at Coastal Carolina. Now, after a bye week, the Monarchs look to string some wins together.

ODU heads to UConn this Saturday for its final non-conference game and its road finale. The Huskies, who are an NCAA independent, are 5-5 and coming off a 46-22 triumph over James Madison this past weekend. They amassed 504 total yards in that victory. Connecticut boasts one of the more productive offenses in the country, ranking No. 26 in total offense (437.3 yards per game) and No. 24 in scoring offense (34.2 points per game).

The silver and blue are coming off that 21.8 win at Coastal Carolina, where they held the Sun Belt's leader in total offense in check, and they're hoping that strong play can carry over. ODU held the Chanticleers to 263 total yards and forced six turnovers to help spur the victory.

"They're pretty similar quarterbacks in their explosiveness," linebacker Jackson Forrest said of Coastal's Deuce Bailey and UConn's Kalieb Osborne. "Seeing that and playing against it already is going to kind of give us that little edge."

"We were able to generate some turnovers in the last game and a lot of those were due in large part to guys doing their jobs," added head coach Ricky Rahne. "It wasn't like guys were making out-of-pocket plays. They were doing their jobs, they were just doing them at a high level. That was one of things we were able to focus on- if we do our jobs consistently, these are the things that happen."

The Monarchs used both Quinn Henicle and Jaxon Potter at quarterback during the previous game. Henicle rushed for a touchdown and connected on all four of his pass attempts, while Potter was 17-of-30 for 150 yards and a touchdown pass. Henicle, who was named the starting QB out of camp, is just back from injury. Rahne also pointed out that his ODU squad was 2-for-2 in redzone opportunities, while holding Coastal Carolina to 1-for-3.

"Obviously still working [Quinn] back and there are still some things we have to get worked in there, but I think it's something that can definitely add some things to our offense and make us a little more difficult to prepare for," Rahne said of using two quarterbacks, though didn't commit to any certain strategy moving forward other than the team will use whoever will give the Monarchs the best chance to win.

At 3-7, Old Dominion is not in contention to qualify for a bowl game, but Rahne and the players made it clear that the reward of a postseason contest is not why they play football. When asked during his weekly media availability if he would use the last two games to evaluate younger players, he was crystal clear about his intentions.

"All I care about is winning these games," the head coach declared. "If a young guy gives us an opportunity to win the game, then yeah, we're going to take that opportunity to evaluate him, but this is 100 percent solely about finding a way to win these last two games."

"The goal is always just to win," Forrest added. "[Bowl eligibility] is not really the goal for us. It's just to make sure we're going out and competing and putting the best stuff on tape."

Kickoff between Old Dominion and UConn is set for 3:30 p.m. Saturday and can be seen on CBS Sports Network.

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