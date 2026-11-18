NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Entering 2026, winning hadn't been much of a thing at Booker T. Washington in recent years. The Bookers began the campaign on a 22-game losing streak.

But those hard times seem like a distant memory as we get into the postseason, as Mike Privott's group looks to be a Class 3 contender in the head coach's first season leading the program.

"When I took the job in January, I told the guys we were going to win and I meant it," Privott said. "Now it should be the standard- every year playing in November and then moving into December. Right now it's the standard. Next year, anything less than this is a failed season."

The Bookers wrapped up the regular season 8-2, their best finish since 2002, and won their playoff opener this past Friday, 46-20, over Colonial Heights. A lopsided loss to Maury and a 19-12 nail-biting defeat at the hands of Thomas Jefferson are the only two blemishes on Booker T's record. After winning four consecutive one-possession games to wrap up the campaign, Privott saw his team take another positive step in last week's win over the Colonials, a game the Bookers seemed to control the entire way.

Even though outsiders may raise their eyebrows at the turnaround on Park Avenue, Privott saw this coming as more players came out to the field during the offseason.

"In the summer we had 18 kids at the start of camp," the head coach recalled. "It was discouraging a little bit, I'm not quite sure how we'll finish. But once the kids started rolling in here, I got more confident week by week by week because they showed that we can do this thing."

"Seeing a program go from losing to picking up and starting to win, win the first round at home, it feels good," added senior running back Daequan Duke. "I've just been enjoying every moment of my senior year."

Next up- Hopewell in the Region 3A semifinals this Friday night. The Blue Devils are the No. 2 seed and will host the No. 3 seeded Bookers. A win, and Booker T. Washington will find itself practicing on Thanksgiving for the first time in recent memory.

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"That's something they haven't done here in a long time," noted Privott. "That would be really big for our program moving forward and the community and school building. That's the goal at hand that we want to be playing on Thanksgiving, Black Friday."

"It would feel good," added Duke, who played most of his high school career at Maury. "I always practiced on Thanksgiving, but this is going to be my first time starting and practicing on Thanksgiving so all of this playoff stuff is all feeling good to me."

Booker T. Washington and Hopewell kick off Friday at 7 p.m. The winner will face either Petersburg or New Kent in the Region 3A title game.

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