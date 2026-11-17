NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- After some lopsided games in the opening round of the high school football playoffs, some headliners are set to hit the gridiron in the regional semifinals this week.

Defending Region 5A champion Indian River puts its 11-0 record on the line against Frank Cox, which has won 10 games for the first time in program history. Green Run and Salem will square off on the other side of the bracket, a rematch of a regular season that saw the Stallions earn a 19-6 win.

Maury and King's Fork will meet in the Region 5B semifinals on the Bulldogs' home field, a rematch of last year's region title game. The winner will meet either unbeaten Bethel or Warwick.

Below is this week's high school playoff schedule involving teams from Hampton Roads:

Region 6A-

(3) Manchester @ (2) Oscar Smith- Friday, 7:00

Region 5A-

(4) Salem @ (1) Green Run- Friday, 7:00

(3) Frank Cox @ (2) Indian River- Friday, 7:00

Region 5B-

(4) Warwick @ (1) Bethel- Saturday, 1:00

(3) Maury @ (2) King's Fork- Friday, 7:00

Region 4A-

(4) Smithfield @ (1) Lafayette- Friday, 7:00

(3) Warhill @ (2) Phoebus- Friday, 7:00

Region 3A-

(3) Booker T. Washington @ (2) Hopewell- Friday, 7:00

Region 2A-

(3) King William @ (2) Poquoson- Friday, 7:00

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