HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Sports were always front and center for Nehemiah Lawrence growing up in Texas. But while football may be king in the Lone Star State, Lawrence ultimately found his home on the basketball court.

“Football didn't work out,” Lawrence smiled. “I kind of got roughed up a little bit, mom got scared, so basketball was the answer for me.”

It did not take long for Lawrence to discover a passion for the game or the competitive streak that would eventually help carry him to Division I basketball.

“I never thought I didn't have it, actually,” recalled Lawrence. “I always had that competitive spirit where it doesn't matter what it is, I'm going to try and get it done.”

Lawrence, known around the gym as “Neo,” is far from the typical Division I basketball player.

Hampton lists the point guard at 5 feet, 1 inch, putting him among the shortest players ever to compete at college basketball's highest level. His size brought plenty of doubters throughout his journey, but Lawrence turned that skepticism into motivation.

“Every time I heard something like, ‘Oh, he's too small,’ it just made me want to prove them wrong even more,” the point guard noted. “It just helped me to reach my goals and things like that.”

Lawrence became the winningest player in Allen High School's (TX) history and averaged 18 points per game as a senior. What he lacks in height, he has tried to make up for with energy.

“I try to bring a contagious energy that the whole arena can feel,” Lawrence said.

That approach caught the attention of Hampton head coach Ivan Thomas, one of just two Division I head coaches to offer Lawrence an opportunity.

“Everybody talks about his height,” Thomas said. “Here at Hampton, it doesn't say ‘The Standard of Size.’ It says ‘The Standard of Excellence.’ This young man embodied excellence in everything that he did.”

Thomas believed Lawrence had already spent his entire basketball career learning how to overcome his size.

“When I recruited him, I said, ‘He's been small all his life. He knows how to figure it out,’” pointed out the head coach. “It only takes one person to believe in you, and when Hampton University and Coach Thomas saw him, I said, ‘He's our guy.’”

For Lawrence, that belief provided the opportunity he had been waiting for.

“Sometimes I did question what coaches were thinking, but any opportunity I was given I was fully thankful for and grateful for,” he said.

Lawrence is already making the most of it, leading the Pirates in minutes (28.2 per game) and assists (13) early in his Hampton career. He's also posting 6.2 points per contest.

And when he needs a reminder that height does not have to dictate how far a basketball player can go, Lawrence does not have to look far. He points to Isaiah Thomas and Nate Robinson as early inspirations. Eventually, he discovered the stories of Muggsy Bogues and Spud Webb, two more undersized guards who reached the NBA.

“Those are the two where I was like, ‘I can really do this,’” Lawrence said of Thomas and Robinson. “That's when I started learning about Muggsy Bogues and Spud Webb and I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I can really do this.’ Hearing about the history of small guards, it's great.”

Now Lawrence is trying to write a chapter of his own. His ambition stretches well beyond proving he belongs in Division I basketball. Ultimately, he hopes his path takes him all the way to the NBA.

“I want to take it as far as I can,” Lawrence said. “I really want to make it to the league and try to show the world that small guards still rule basketball and things like that. The league is definitely the highest point for me.”

Thomas believes Lawrence is only beginning to show what he is capable of.

“When you're in your assigned destination, your genius will appear,” Thomas said. “Regardless of his height, I'm thinking the world is starting to see his genius appear.”

Hampton is 1-3 on the young season and will visit Old Dominion for a 7.p.m. tipoff Tuesday.

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