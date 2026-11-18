CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Thijs De Ridder scored 20 points and No. 4 Virginia pulled away from Old Dominion for an 85-65 victory Tuesday night.

De Ridder, the ACC preseason player of the year, also grabbed 10 rebounds for his second double-double this season. Elijah Gertrude had 14 points off the bench, going 3 for 3 from 3-point range and 5 of 6 from the field overall. Sam Lewis followed up his career-high 28 points in Friday's comeback win at Maryland with 13 against the Monarchs.

Virginia (6-0) took just 10 shots from 3-point territory against the Terrapins but went back to launching from beyond the arc Tuesday and finished 13 for 34 (38%) on 3s.

The Cavaliers outrebounded Old Dominion 41-33, including 16 offensive boards. About the only blemish for Virginia on this night was a 16-for-28 showing at the free-throw line.

Jared Turner led the Monarchs (5-1) with 11 points off the bench, and Zacch Wiggins scored 10.

UVA made only one of its first eight shots, and the Monarchs opened 1 for 9 from the floor. ODU held a 3-2 lead at the first media timeout, but play picked up from there.

Virginia, which hit just four 3s in the victory at Maryland, had knocked down that many by the nine-minute mark against Old Dominion. Of the Cavaliers' 30 first-half shots, 21 came from beyond the 3-point arc.

The Cavaliers outscored ODU 18-8 over the final seven minutes of the half to take a 40-28 lead to the locker room, then pulled away after the break.

Up next

Old Dominion hosts Hampton on Tuesday night.

Virginia hosts Loyola Maryland on Friday night.

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