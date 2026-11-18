ATLANTA, GA (WTKR)- For awhile it looked as though Norfolk State might just get the job done at Georgia Tech Tuesday night.

But the Yellow Jackets used a second half rally to surge ahead and hold off the Spartans.

Georgia Tech opened the second half on a 22-5 run to erase a 12-point deficit and pull ahead, holding off a late NSU comeback attempt to top the green and gold, 93-79.

Robert Jones watched his team put together a strong first half against an ACC foe. Down 11-5, the Spartans uncorked an 11-0 run to take a 16-11 advantage. Georgia Tech would eventually pull to within a point at 31-30 after an 8-0 run of its own, but Norfolk State capped off the frame with a 10-0 surge and went into halftime leading 44-32.

Whatever halftime adjustments Scott Cross and company made worked coming out of the break. The 22-5 run pushed the Jackets in front and they would swell the lead to a dozen at 71-59 with 7:42 to play.

The green and gold, however, weren't going down without a fight. Bahsil Laster knocked down two free throws to cut the Spartans' deficit to 77-71 with 3:20 remaining and Chris Walker cut the hole back to six with a three-pointer shortly thereafter.

A few triples from Georgia Tech put the game out of reach and sent Norfolk State to its fourth defeat of the season. The Yellow Jackets connected on 18 three-pointers throughout the contest.

Despite the defeat, the Spartans showed improvement from some of their previous losses. NSU took the rebounding battle, 35-31, and outscored Georgia Tech in the paint, 42-18. Jones's squad knocked down 17 of its 21 free throw attempts.

Norfolk State freshman Jordan Skyers led all scorers with 31 points and added six rebounds. Laster added 13 points, while Walker and Jahki Gupton both scored 10 points off the bench.

The Spartans return home Saturday to host UNC-Wilmington. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.

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