CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- Frank Cox football has already gone where the program has never gone before.

Now the Falcons are trying to go somewhere they have never been.

Cox earned its tenth victory of the season with last week's 34-6 playoff win over Hickory, reaching double-digit wins for the first time in program history. But after accomplishing one milestone, the Falcons aren't ready for the season to end.

"It means a lot to us for all the hard work we put in out here on the field and to finally hit that goal," Falcon senior running back and wide receiver AJ Hudson said. "It feels amazing, but we're not done."

Up next is one of Cox's biggest tests yet: an undefeated Indian River team that knows exactly what it takes to make a deep postseason run.

The Braves enter the matchup 11-0 as the defending Region 5A champions, armed with playoff experience and talent throughout their lineup.

For Cox senior running back Tyre Jefferies, the opportunity carries some added significance after the Falcons lost to Indian River last season.

"Now that we actually beat Hickory in the first round and won these 10 games, it makes me really excited to play Indian River once again knowing that we lost to them last year," Jefferies said.

Indian River isn't satisfied with what it accomplished a year ago, either.

The Braves eventually saw their season end against Highland Springs in the Class 5 state semifinal, a defeat Raymond Pusey believes helped shape the team that has returned unbeaten this fall.

"It helps because we have a lot of veterans on our team and we were a very young team last year," the senior center said. "That Highland Springs loss really helped us build to where we are today."

And the Braves aren't shying away from the expectations that come with another postseason run.

"No light is ever too bright for me, and I've said that before and I'll say it again," sophomore quarterback Lord Malik Heru said. "No light is ever too bright for me. When the light's on, that's when I shine."

There should be plenty of spotlight on this matchup.

The game features a pair of high-powered offenses with distinctly different styles. One leans heavily on the ground game, while the other offers a balanced attack through the air and with the run. Both defenses have also shown the ability to keep opponents off the scoreboard.

Cox head coach Tyler Noe knows the challenge his team is facing.

"It's going to be a good game for us, challenge us, which I think the kids are up for the challenge," Noe said. "But they've got a really, really good team out there."

Indian River is showing Cox the same respect.

"They've got some guys on the defensive line. They've got a good secondary as well," senior running back Rob Hughes Jr. pointed out. "But we're going to gameplan the right way and we're going to do what we're supposed to do."

Jefferies specifically pointed to the challenge presented by Indian River's quarterback and the talent surrounding him.

"He has a really good arm, he can run and he has the size to do everything he needs to do," Jefferies said of Heru. "On top of that, he has a great line, great receivers, great running back."

By this point in the season, simply being on the practice field carries its own significance.

Cold weather means playoff football, and Indian River coach Brandon Carr wouldn't have it any other way.

"We're out here sniffling in the cold," Carr said. "If you're playing and you're doing that, it means that the teams out here are doing something right, so that's definitely how we treat them."

For both programs, the reward for one more victory goes beyond earning the right to play for a region championship.

It means practicing on Thanksgiving.

For Jefferies, it would be a first.

"I've never been able to experience something like that," noted the running back. "The closest I've probably ever been to making it all the way through the playoffs was my eighth-grade year with the seniors that we have now."

At Indian River, Thanksgiving practice has become an expectation.

"I tell them every year, I plan on having Thanksgiving with you guys, and they look forward to it as well," Carr said. "So it's the standard for us around here."

For Cox, it would represent another piece of program history in a season already filled with it.

"It's a big thing for the program," Hudson said. "I think if we can go play on Thanksgiving, it's something we haven't done before."

Indian River, meanwhile, has its sights set beyond simply getting back to the region championship game.

Last year's run taught the Braves how quickly a season can end.

"Being in the region championship is great because you're a top team," Heru said. "But last year that was the last game we won, so I'm not trying to lose another game."

Cox and Indian River kick off on the Braves' home field Friday at 7 p.m. The winner will face either Green Run or Salem in the Region 5A title game on Black Friday.

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