VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Flag football has been growing across the country and an opportunity for girls players is coming to Virginia Beach this weekend.

The Iverson Flag Football Showcase will kick off at Tallwood High School with games on Sunday. This will feature 18U and 14U squads, with organizers planning for more age groups during another event in the spring.

"We just want this to be like the launch pad to let people know that this platform is going to be here for these young girls, these young ladies to showcase their talent," event co-founder Jarmarcus King said.

"Some of the film they get from this weekend they'll be able to showcase to college coaches," added co-founder Darrius Jones. "We're not just going to be posting this weekend. We're going to try and get video and film off to college coaches so they get a chance to play college football."

The event began with a media day Friday night which featured three guest speakers. That will usher in game action on Sunday. The co-founders say nine total teams and close to 200 participants are expected for the inaugural showcase.

Teams will feature some of the top talent at the age groups from both the Peninsula and South Hampton Roads.

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