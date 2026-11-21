NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion hits the road for its final non-conference game of 2026 as the Monarchs look for their first winning streak of the campaign.

This week on the Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, Ricky Rahne discusses the Monarchs' victory over Coastal Carolina and looks ahead to UConn. The Huskies are hovering around the top 25 nationally in scoring and total offense and coming off a 46-22 triumph over James Madison.

The silver and blue are fresh off a win and a bye, getting a few extra days to gear up for Connecticut. ODU contained a powerful Coastal Carolina offense its last time out, limiting quarterback Deuce Bailey and the Chanticleers to 263 total yards. Now the Monarchs set their sites on a squad picking up about 437 yards per contest.

Quinn Henicle and Jaxon Potter both saw time at quarterback during that November 7 victory in Conway. Henicle rushed for a score, while Potter found the endzone through the air. Rahne says we may see both quarterbacks in action going forward, but would not commit to a two-quarterback system, only saying that the team would play whichever QB gives it the best chance to win.

The Old Dominion defense also put together one of its best performances of 2026 at Coastal Carolina, coming up with six takeaways, including four interceptions. Redzone offense and defense were also things Rahne pointed to as keys to victory.

ODU and UConn kick off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on CBS Sports Network.

The Old Dominion Football Coach's Show airs every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot Norfolk 27 through the end of football season.

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