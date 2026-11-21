NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Norfolk State had come close on several occasions throughout the past two seasons, but Saturday saw the Spartans finally break through.

The Spartans scored 21 fourth quarter points to pull away and top Howard, 35-7, at Dick Price Stadium, giving Michael Vick his first MEAC victory as a head coach. The win wraps up the season for NSU at 5-7, 1-4 in conference play.

The green and gold got on the board first early in the game, as DaJean Golmond connected with Kam'Ryn Thomas for a 43-yard touchdown strike less than four minutes into the contest to give Norfolk State the early 7-0 advantage.

After the Bison tied things up late in the opening frame, NSU pulled ahead in the second quarter as Golmond connected with Elyjah Mitchell for a 35-yard touchdown and the Spartans held a 14-7 lead at the break.

It would stay that way until early in the fourth quarter, when the green and gold's defense slammed the door with back-to-back interception returns for touchdowns. Jordan Saunders jumped a route and came up with his 24-yard pick six with 13:43 remaining in the game. Seven seconds later, on the very next play from scrimmage, Caleb Turner plucked the ball out of the air near the line of scrimmage and took it back 29 yards for a score of his own.

Kiron Benjamin capped off the scoring with a 23-yard touchdown rush, part of Norfolk State's 290 rushing yards on the afternoon. Vick's squad would wrap up with 460 total yards.

Golmond finished the day completing nine of his 20 pass attempts for the two touchdowns. Jalyn Daniels paced the NSU rushing attack, gaining 183 yards on 21 carries. Daniels finished the season just 16 rushing yards shy of 1,000.

Norfolk State's defense, meanwhile, forced four turnovers on the afternoon, pushing its total to an FCS-leading 27 turnovers gained in 2026.

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