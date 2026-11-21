HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Bethel is going where it hasn't gone in 30 years.

The Bruins jumped out to a big lead and held on to top Warwick, 27-18, in the Region 5B semifinals Saturday afternoon at Darling Stadium. The victory improved Bethel to 12-0 on the season as David Porter's squad moved on to the region title game for the first time since 1996.

Both defenses were strong early on, but Bethel's Kasyn Campbell landed the first punch of the fight, taking a pitch and rushing for the 47-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Campbell found the endzone again in the second quarter following a Bruins' fumble recovery to swell the advantage to 13-0.

Defense would lead to offense for Bethel later in the frame. After Nasier Smith came up with an interception and added a decent return, Tyson Carter hit Jayden Short for a big 38-yard gain and then used his legs to find the endzone on a four-yard touchdown rush, giving the Bruins a 20-0 halftime lead.

Zyire White-Epps got the Raiders on the board in the third with a 45-yard interception return, but Carter found Short again for a 23-yard touchdown strike to extend the Bethel lead back to 21 points.

A kickoff return touchdown and a late offensive score would pull Warwick to within nine, but it was too little too late as Bethel went on for the win.

This marks Bethel's second win over the Raiders, as the Bruins triumphed over Warwick in the regular season, 14-2.

The Bruins will host Maury for the Region 5B crown next Saturday at 1 p.m.

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