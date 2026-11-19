VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A portion of Twin Mills Road will close to regular traffic after Virginia Beach City Council unanimously voted to restrict access to the road following complaints from neighbors about speeding, noise and other problems they said are connected to a nearby Amazon fulfillment center.

Mike Yaba, who lives in the Prince George Estates neighborhood with his wife, said speeding on Twin Mills Road happens throughout the day but is especially bad at night.

“I don't know if they drag raced back there, but it's been a lot of speeding back there," Yaba said. "I mean it's just horrible."

Yaba said the traffic is not the only concern. He and his wife live among the homes closest to the Amazon facility, and he said the building's lights and noise have disrupted their quality of life.

“The whole building lights up at night and our bedrooms right in the back, so we see everything and that's frustrating as well,” Yaba said.

He also raised concerns about the berms behind the neighborhood, saying he does not believe Amazon has properly maintained them. He said he has struggled to get responses when reporting issues such as overgrown grass and flooding in his backyard.

“The whole thing's been frustrating from day one, and we don't know who to call,” Yaba said. “I don't know who to call when the grass gets too high, or I get flooding in my backyard. I've already called the city a couple of times, sent pictures and videos, but I haven't had a response on that.”

Several neighbors brought their concerns to City Council on Tuesday night.

Ray Odom, a Virginia Beach resident, said strong fumes come from near the facility.

“There's children out there waiting at the bus stop, breathing in diesel fumes. They're not supposed to be doing that,” Odom said.

Mike Jarred, who also lives in Prince George Estates, described a long list of complaints he said he had documented in hundreds of emails.

“I looked back over hundreds of emails regarding flooding, vibrations, berms, racing cars, cutting my trees down, dust, dust and more dust,” Jarred said.

Vice Mayor Rosemary Wilson criticized Amazon's relationship with the surrounding neighborhood, saying residents have not been heard.

“Big business has been trampling on the neighbors and their quality of life and they have not been listening,” Wilson said.

Wilson said the city has received more than 800 calls to 911 about the road. She said the city has also had to put up signs and install cameras to address traffic concerns.

“We're 95 police officers short, and they're having to spend all of this time over on this road because this big corporation hasn't been following the route rules, and it's been very distressing,” Wilson said.

Wilson said when the city approved the construction of Twin Mills Road, the agreement was that it would be used for emergencies only.

Amazon said it respects the City Council's decision and takes residents' concerns seriously. A spokesperson sent the following statement:

“We respect the City Council's decision and take the concerns raised by Virginia Beach residents and local leaders seriously. We are implementing further measures to address these issues and apologize for the inconvenience they have caused. We will continue to work closely with the City and remain committed to being a good neighbor in Virginia Beach.” Austin Stowe, Amazon spokesperson

Amazon also provided information about steps it said it has taken to address the concerns. Those measures include rerouting and geofencing trucks, installing turn-restriction signs at facility exits and reporting bad truck behavior to local law enforcement for ticketing.

The company said it has also shared traffic data with the city and launched a 24-hour traffic study that is currently underway.

In a unanimous vote, City Council decided to close Twin Mills Road between London Bridge Road and Lava Beach Lane to regular car traffic. The road will only be opened for emergencies.

Mayor Bobby Dyer said the city had hoped Amazon would be a good neighbor and acknowledged that communication between the company and residents had fallen short.

“One of the things I conveyed to Amazon, there has to be interaction. There has to be a path when there is a grievance, it will be addressed and be addressed promptly,” Dyer said.

Dyer apologized to neighbors for the inconvenience and said the city hoped Amazon would be a good neighbor to residents.

“But now we're going to compel them to be a good neighbor,” Dyer said.

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