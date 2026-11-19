CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake man charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of his mother was granted a $25,000 bond Thursday, appearing via video camera from jail.

Malcolm Beavers received a $20,000 bond for the second-degree murder charge and $5,000 for the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony charge.

The charges stem from a shooting early Tuesday morning. Around 12:21 a.m., police arrived at the 600 block of Partridge Avenue for an injured person. First responders found 66-year-old Cynthia Lewis with at least one gunshot wound to the chest, according to court documents. Lewis was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Chesapeake Son charged with second degree murder in accidental shooting of mother: Docs WTKR Web Staff

As conditions of his bond, Beavers is not allowed to have any firearms in the house, and he is not allowed to own any firearms. Beavers is a truck driver and is now not allowed to drive out of state for work while the case is pending.

Beavers lives at the home on Partridge Avenue with his wife and two children who are 1 and 3 years old. They were all home at the time of the shooting. Speaking off camera after the hearing, the family told me they are overjoyed that he was granted bond.

Beavers' public defender argued that he is not a threat to the community because he has no prior criminal history and is a veteran honorably discharged from the United States Marine Corps. His public defender said it was a "tragic accident" and that he "had no malicious feelings towards his mother."

The Commonwealth argued it was "not an accident, that he emptied his gun." Prosecutors said Beavers' mother was coming over to help with the children in a pre-scheduled visit, that he took no steps to see who was at the door, and that he fired every bullet he had, killing the children's grandmother on the front doorstep.

Beavers, Lewis's biological son, said he was in the home's living room when he heard multiple loud bangs on his front door. Beavers told officers he thought someone was breaking into his home, and "shot blindly through the front door 7 times, emptying his magazine," according to court documents. Beavers told officers he did not look out the window to identify the person.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

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