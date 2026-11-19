ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The fast-paced environment in a hospital is something many patients have experienced. But since 2024, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center has been helping slow down that experience for expecting mothers during pregnancy through its midwifery program.

"This is actually my first pregnancy that I'm seeing the midwives," said Holly Dix, an expecting mother.

News 3 was able to sit in on Dix's appointment with certified nurse midwife Damaris Brooks a few weeks ago. This is Dix's fifth pregnancy, but the first time she's done it with midwives by her side.

"They are able to take longer periods of time in the room with their patients, and have those conversations, and that one-on-one time to like establish more of those deeper connections," said Dix.

Dix and her husband, Erich, previously went through the traumatic experience of having a stillborn baby. But the relationships they've built at the hospital over the past year, along with the added support from the midwives during this pregnancy, have been special.

"Even having experienced the loss that we've had, I still feel so comfortable seeing these midwives. They are so knowledgeable, and they care so much. They really deep dive into looking holistically at the pregnancy and what's going on," said Dix.

Sentara Albemarle Medical Center now has four midwives, and since 2024, any expecting mother has had the option to have one by her side throughout pregnancy, delivery and beyond.

"You get a chance to see the entire story. It's not just like you get this like short snippet. So that part is really beautiful," said Brooks.

Brooks feels that being a midwife is a calling and that the intentional time midwives spend with expecting mothers goes a long way.

"I think that is like one of the things that allows us to build this like kind of more relationship-based care," said Brooks.

This type of care is also crucial to health care access in rural areas like northeastern North Carolina.

"There are these things called maternity care deserts that are like all over the U.S. and rural care specifically are the most impacted. I think extending that access is amazing. Just having availability for patients, be able to partner with people who they feel like they can trust and they feel safe and comfortable with, and I think that's monumental, especially in a smaller area," said Brooks.

Brooks feels that adding another midwife will continue to strengthen access to this type of care in the community.

"Adding on a fourth midwife now allows just like an extra day of coverage, not just for like us to get reprieve, but so the patients who desire midwifery care are able to have a midwife, a higher chance of getting a midwife during their birth," said Brooks.

For more information on Sentara Albemarle Medical Center's midwifery program, head to this link here.

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