Elizabeth City Police make arrest in deadly June house fire

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City police have arrested and charged 50-year-old Rebecca Ann Thomas with first-degree arson and murder in connection with a deadly house fire in June that killed 58-year-old Kenneth Ray Davis. Thomas is being held at the Albemarle District Jail without bond.

Elizabeth City Police Chief Eddie Graham announced the arrest and charges during a press conference alongside Elizabeth City Fire Department leaders and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

The house fire occurred early June 25 in the 1600 block of Rochelle Drive, where responding law enforcement officers and firefighters were called to a structure fire. Davis was found dead inside the home after the fire was extinguished. Fire officials announced during the press conference that the cause of the fire was arson.

Graham told media in attendance that Thomas and Davis knew each other and that Davis' death was a result of the fire. Because the case is still under investigation, Graham declined to go into detail about how investigators believe the alleged crimes were committed.

"Although detectives have identified an individual believed to have to be responsible for this incident, obtained warrants, and made an arrest, the investigation continues. Investigators continue to pursue all necessary leads and examine all aspects of the case to ensure a true and complete investigation," said Graham during the press conference.

Graham told reporters that investigators had interviewed Thomas in June when they began their investigation.

"We started interviewing her from the beginning, but it took a little time to get the leads together and work the investigation," said Graham.

Graham also reiterated the Elizabeth City Police Department's commitment to safety and justice.

"Even though some cases may take some time, just know that we will remain committed and we won't give up until we get the case to a resolution," said Graham.

Graham also offered his condolences to both Davis' and Thomas' families.

"My prayers are out to any any family that lose a life, and also to the family members of the arrestee, restee, because you know no one wants to see their family member incarcerated. What I can tell you is, our number one priority is the citizen the citizen safety in this town, and we won't rest until we make sure that the citizens and visitors are safe in this city," said Graham.

Graham said assistance from local and state agencies played a major role in the investigation leading to the arrest. Thomas' first court appearance will be Thursday morning.

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