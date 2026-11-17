ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Young children in Pasquotank County are getting an opportunity to build early literacy skills in both English and Spanish through a bilingual story time program at the Pasquotank Public Library.

The program combines storytelling, music, crafts and basic language lessons to help children develop a foundation for learning while encouraging cultural awareness and confidence in communicating in two languages.

With nearly 7% of Pasquotank County's population identifying as Hispanic or Latino according to a recent U.S. Census, library staff say the program offers an opportunity to make reading and language learning more accessible to families throughout the community.

Children's Librarian Molly Lyman and Library Assistant and Translator Cristal Vicente lead the weekly sessions, which serve approximately 50 to 100 children.

"The children seem to be excited every week they come in and they get to see each other and they get to listen to stories and do some woodcraft time," Lyman said.

Vicente said introducing children to multiple languages at an early age can help them become more comfortable with different ways of communicating.

The program began a little more than a year ago and is designed to extend learning beyond the library.

Staff members say parents have shared that their children often want to continue the activities at home, repeating songs and practicing what they've learned during story time.

"I know a lot of parents often tell me and Molly that the kids will want to do it at home," Vicente said. "So they'll take it from here to also home and continue that home there."

Lyman said the sessions give children a chance to learn language through everyday activities, including singing songs in English and Spanish, practicing basic conversational phrases and learning colors.

Library staff say the goal is to give children an early foundation in literacy while helping them appreciate language and culture through an engaging, interactive experience.

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