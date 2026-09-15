$500K state grant will fund phase three projects at Currituck Community Park

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — Land and trees are being cleared at Currituck Community Park, and News 3 now knows why. Currituck County recently received $500,000 from the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund that will go toward phase three of future projects there.

Phase three's most significant additions will be the construction of two new baseball/softball fields, bringing the total to four at the park. The fields will come with everything you'd expect: field lighting fixtures, bleachers, batting tunnels, concessions and scoreboard buildings.

A brand new parking lot and more boardwalk access to the fields will also be constructed.

When the funding was announced, many neighbors had their ideas of what they'd like to see it go toward.

But Currituck County officials told News 3 that when they applied for the funding, they had to include the project the money would go toward. Phase three of the Currituck Community Park is what they included in their application and now have the funding for.

News 3 stopped by some of Currituck County's parks on Tuesday to speak to neighbors. Most weren't aware of the half-million-dollar grant money but did share they were happy with the facilities they use in the county for their kids. One said she hopes that commitment to parks and recreation continues in the future.

County officials say the grant won't cover the clearing and earthwork going on right now but will go toward the construction of the additions when it comes time for them. Right now, the expectation is for phase three of the Currituck Community Park to be finished by the end of next year.

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