Currituck County boil water advisory in effect until Saturday evening after water main break

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — A water main break is impacting a significant number of Currituck County neighbors and businesses on Labor Day weekend. The break led to a boil water advisory that is in effect until Saturday evening.

The area spans from the Currituck Trading Post (3581 Caratoke Highway) to the Wright Memorial Bridge (9175 Caratoke Highway), where you might see signage addressing it at businesses.

One is the Currituck Family YMCA, which has been forced to adjust. Kelly Prout, the membership experience leader and fitness instructor at the YMCA, shares what they are doing.

"We have purchased bottled waters for our members, we have pulled our water cooler up to the front for them to use as well and also purchased a bunch of hand sanitizer to keep everyone clean," said Prout.

This map shows just how many neighbors and businesses are impacted. The boil water advisory is in place for these areas until Saturday evening at 6 p.m.

Currituck County The areas in yellow are under a water boil advisory until Saturday evening at 6 p.m.

It's not just about the signage. Prout tells News 3 that at the YMCA, they are also making sure to talk to their members coming in on Friday and Saturday.

"Also asking people to use the wipes upstairs a little bit more than maybe they were using it before, just to keep your hands clean from contamination," said Prout.

News 3 stopped into many restaurants on Friday to see how the advisory is impacting them. Many we spoke with are on well water and are not having to worry about the water main break and boil advisory. But others, like Frog Island Seafood, had to switch entirely to bottled drinks for their guests.

Currituck County tells News 3 the water main break happened on Maple Road, but it's not clear right now what caused it.

The county continues to encourage anyone in this area to boil all water for human consumption (including drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, making ice, and washing hands) or use bottled water.

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