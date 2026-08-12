Dominion Energy seeks to increase monthly costs for North Carolina customers

Dominion Energy is aiming to increase monthly costs for its customers in North Carolina, according to a press release sent by the company.

The request to increase these costs will be considered by the North Carolina Utilities Commission. If this proposal is approved, then customers using 1,000 kilowatt-hours would see an increase of around $23.48 on their monthly bill starting on Feb. 1, 2027.

"Dominion Energy does not mark up these costs or earn a profit on fuel or purchased power. We remain focused on doing everything we can to keep bills as affordable as possible while continuing to provide safe and reliable service," the company said in a press release.

Watch related coverage: Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger intervenes in $67B Dominion-NextEra merger

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger intervenes in $67B Dominion-NextEra merger

An additional cost increase is being proposed by Dominion Energy in North Carolina, which would result in customers seeing an average rise of $2.25 per month.

The company claims their proposal for this separate monthly bill increase is connected to costs associated with coal ash pond closures, demand-side management programs and North Carolina’s Clean Energy and Energy Efficiency Portfolio Standard, which was first enacted in 2007. This law requires utility companies to meet up to 12.5% of their energy needs with clean energy resources or energy efficiency measures. Suppliers in rural areas are subject to a lower 10% requirement.

In total, Dominion Energy says monthly bills could increase by around $25.73 per month if their proposals are approved by the state commission.

Dominion Energy encourages customers who are struggling to pay their bills to use its payment assistance and energy-saving programs. Click here to learn more.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.