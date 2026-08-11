Southampton deputy detained after brother's shooting death: HCSO

HERTFORD CO., N.C. — A Southampton County deputy has been detained, but has not formally charged, after his brother was shot dead during a dispute on Saturday, the Hertford County Sheriff's Office told News 3.

On Saturday around 8:11 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported at a home on Bowles Place south of Como, North Carolina. Quazae Dotson, a deputy with the Southampton County Sheriff's Office, was off duty when he made the call to report the dispute between his mother, Jaquetta Dotson, and his brother, Zaquan Dotson, according to the Hertford County Sheriff's Office.

The Hertford County Sheriff's Office said another call came in reporting that shots were fired at the scene. This call came in as deputies were still heading to the home on Bowles Place.

Zaquan Dotson, 24, who is Quazae's brother, was found shot dead at the scene, according to the Hertford County Sheriff's Office. Quazae Dotson was detained at the scene. Jaquetta Dotson was taken to the hospital to treat her injuries and has since been released.

It should be noted that no charges have been filed against Quazae Dotson in connection with this incident as of Tuesday, according to the Hertford County Sheriff's Office.

The chief deputy of the Southampton County Sheriff's Office stated that one of their deputies has been placed on administrative leave with pay in connection with an incident that took place in Hertford County, pending the outcome of the investigation.

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