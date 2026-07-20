Two men hurt in Elizabeth City shooting: ECPD

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Two men were hurt after a shooting in Elizabeth City early Sunday morning, according to Elizabeth City police.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Walker Ave. after receiving a call at around 1:00 a.m. and found two men who had been shot.

One man was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and was later transferred to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for additional treatment, police said.

The second victim was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and was later released.

Police said 21-year-old Rayquan Jamond Armstrong and 20-year-old Tymond Darrell McCullen were the two victims who had been shot.

Elizabeth City police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

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