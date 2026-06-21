Missing swimmer found dead after overnight search in Currituck County

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — A swimmer reported missing Friday evening in Currituck County was found dead Saturday morning after an overnight search involving multiple local, state and federal agencies.

According to the Currituck County Sheriff's Office, emergency dispatchers received a 911 call around 7:20 p.m. Friday reporting that a man had gone underwater while swimming near the Poplar Branch Boat Ramp and did not resurface.

Deputies, emergency medical crews, firefighters, emergency management personnel and marine search teams responded to the area and immediately began searching for the missing swimmer.

The search continued throughout the night. Around 6 a.m. Saturday, volunteers with the Bunyan Fire Department arrived with towable sonar equipment to assist in the effort.

Authorities said a combination of sonar technology from the sheriff's office and Bunyan Fire Department helped crews locate the swimmer's body. The man was recovered around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

The search involved the Currituck County Sheriff's Office, Currituck County EMS, Currituck County Emergency Management, Station 4 and Station 5 volunteer fire departments, North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, North Carolina Marine Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard.

The swimmer's identity has not been released. Officials said the investigation remains ongoing.

In a statement, the sheriff's office thanked the dispatchers, first responders and partner agencies who assisted with the search and recovery operation.

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