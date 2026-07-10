37-year-old man arrested, faces multiple child exploitation charges: CCSO

CURRITUCK CO., N.C. — A man was arrested amid a investigation involving the exploitation of a minor, the Currituck County Sheriff's Office said on Friday.

37-year-old Douglas Kiper, Jr. was charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Kiper was arrested on Thursday and he is currently being held at the Virginia Beach City Jail without bond, according to the Currituck County Sheriff's Office.

The Currituck County Sheriff's Office worked with the Virginia Beach Police Department on this case. Multiple investigators with the sheriff's office serve with the Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

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