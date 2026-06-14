Man dead after canoe overturns on Summerton Creek

GATES COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead after a canoe overturned on a creek, prompting multiple agencies to respond on Saturday, according to Gates County Emergency Management.

Officials say Gates County responders were dispatched at around 12:12 p.m. Saturday after the 911 Center received a report of the overturned canoe on Summerton Creek near the Gates County, Hertford County, and Virginia state line. Initial reports indicated three individuals had been involved in the incident.

Responding agencies included Gates County Sheriff's Office, Gates County Rescue and EMS Station 10, Gates Station 30 Volunteer Fire Department, Eure Station 50 Volunteer Fire Department, Gates County Emergency Management, North Carolina Wildlife, Hertford County Emergency Management and EMS, Winton Fire Department and Chesapeake Fire Department.

We're told two individuals were safely accounted for, but one adult male did not resurface. Responders initiated an extensive search operation utilizing boats, side-scan sonar, and an underwater drone.

Officials say the victim was located during the afternoon and recovered at approximately 4:46 p.m. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The incident remains under investigation by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

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