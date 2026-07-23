Second suspect arrested amid double homicide investigation in Elizabeth City: ECPD

Another arrest was made in connection with a double homicide that took place back in January, Elizabeth City police said on Thursday.

24-year-old Versaun Diamoni Williams was charged with two counts of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, according to Elizabeth City police.

18-year-old Nijal Maurice Nelson was arrested and charged on Feb. 16 with two counts of murder and one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Watch previous coverage: Man charged in connection to Edge Street shooting

Man charged in connection to Edge Street shooting

On Jan. 22, two people were shot on Edge Street in Elizabeth City. Neighbors said they heard arguing and then a loud "boom," according to News 3 reporter Jessica Davis who was at the scene that night. A heavy police presence was seen in the area, and there appeared to be a body in the middle of the street.

The two victims were 19-year-old Jamarey Tykel Johnson and 17-year-old Demarion Armstrong, according to Elizabeth City Chief of Police Eddie Graham Jr.

Watch previous coverage: Mother of 19-year-old killed in Elizabeth City double homicide says shooting is 'very hurtful'

Mother of 19-year-old killed in Elizabeth City double homicide says shooting is 'very hurtful'

Mary Fogle, Johnson's mother, told News 3 reporter Colter Anstaett it is "very hurtful" that she is not going to see her son again.

“Whatever my son did to anger that person, I know it wasn’t worth the rest of their life and I know for sure it wasn’t worth my son’s life and all the sorrow that comes with it," Fogle said.

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