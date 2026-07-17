NC Gov. Josh Stein offers $25K reward for info on suspect wanted in Bertie Co. murder

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. — A reward is now being offered by the state of North Carolina to help find and arrest a suspect involved in the murder of a man in Bertie County back in 2023.

Gov. Josh Stein announced on Friday that a reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for killing 68-year-old Ricky Mel Gilliam.

“We must use every tool at our disposal to pursue justice for victims,” Gov. Stein said in a statement. “I urge North Carolinians who have information about this case to contact local law enforcement and help us hold Gilliam’s murderer accountable.”

Deputies responded to a shooting at a home on Governors Road in Windsor on April 4, 2023, according to a press release from the governor’s office. When they arrived, deputies found Gilliam, who had been shot multiple times.

Gilliam and his wife were inside the home watching television when they heard a doorbell. When Gilliam approached the door, multiple gunshots were fired through the door, leaving him with serious injuries. He later died of his injuries, the press release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 794-5330 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.

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