15-year-old boy charged for deadly shooting of another teen: ECPD

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged for a shooting that left another 15-year-old dead back in May, Elizabeth City Police Chief Eddie Graham, Jr. said during a press conference held on Wednesday.

The 15-year-old suspect was arrested on Monday and charged with involuntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a minor and discharging a firearm in city limits, according to the Elizabeth City police chief.

On May 25 around 4:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported at an apartment complex on Emerald Lake Circle. Graham said officers found 15-year-old Jaeshon Epps shot at the scene. He was sent to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

"The tragic events surrounding this case has forever changed the lives of two families and have deeply affected our community," Graham said.

Both Epps and the teen suspect knew each other, according to Elizabeth City police.

When asked whether more arrests are expected, Graham said the investigation into this incident remains ongoing.

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