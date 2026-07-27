Elizabeth City State University waives admissions fees for those impacted by Howard unenrollment

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) will waive the admissions fee for prospective students who recently lost their place at Howard University due to tuition payment issues, a spokesperson told News 3 on Monday.

"They can apply today at www.ecsu.edu/apply [ecsu.edu] and we will waive the application fee," the ECSU spokesperson told News 3.

ECSU conducts rolling admissions, meaning students can be accepted up to the time of enrollment.

AP reports that more than 500 students set to begin classes at Howard University were unenrolled due to tuition payment issues.

On Friday, Howard confirmed in an email that the school sent notifications to “502 first-time-in-college students whose accounts did not reflect the required enrollment and financial obligations by the previously communicated deadlines,” AP reports.

Starting in March, the unenrolled students began receiving specific communications about enrollment requirements, payment expectations and deadlines via email and orientation sessions, the school said.

“The university recognizes that timing differences may have occurred between when financial aid was reflected and when charges were finalized,” Howard said in the email. “Students who believe their account did not accurately reflect their financial standing at the deadline should contact the Bursar’s Office. Each case will be reviewed individually to determine whether adjustments or reinstatement are appropriate.”

Howard, one of about 100 historically Black colleges and universities in the United States, had an undergraduate enrollment last fall of about 11,000.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.