Shooting on Thompson Drive leaves teen dead, his mother injured: BCSO

BERTIE CO., N.C. — Two people have been charged in a shooting that left a teen dead and his mother injured Saturday, according to the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office.

After the shooting, a 15-year-old from Kelford, North Carolina, was charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury. Joe Grant Clark Jr., 28, of Lewiston, was charged with accessory after the fact of murder, according to the Bertie County Sheriff's Office.

On Saturday, deputies responded to the 100 block of Thompson Drive. The sheriff’s office said 16-year-old Anthony Parker was found shot dead and his mother, 38-year-old Tiffany Parker, was found shot multiple times. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment — her current condition was not provided.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.