Juvenile shot in Elizabeth City, investigation ongoing: ECPD

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — An underage boy was hospitalized after being shot in Elizabeth City on Monday, according to the Elizabeth City Police Department.

Around 4:14 p.m., Elizabeth City police arrived at the 1500 block of Emerald Lake Circle on a disturbance call. Officers say they found a male juvenile who had been shot.

Officers provided on-scene aid before the victim was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. The hospital went on lockdown, which is standard procedure when a victim of a violent crime is brought into a Sentara hospital, according to a Sentara spokesperson.

The victim was later taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for further treatment, and police say his condition is not known at the time.

Elizabeth City detectives are actively investigating this incident, according to ECPD. Anyone with information is asked to call the ECPD at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.