Pasquotank County High School gives seniors their own 'signing day' celebration

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. — There's quite the buzz behind National Signing Day in the sports world, but on Friday, Pasquotank County High School had a spin of its own to celebrate each senior's plans once they graduate. The Class of 2026 walked into the gym to a roar of applause by friends and family.

"Everybody deserves their own chance to shine," said Colby Mckethan, a senior at PCHS.

"Walking in, hearing the clapping, hearing the applause from everybody, seeing my mom on the bleachers, all my friends, it made me feel very, very happy," said Sadie Brown, a senior at PCHS.

"Today means to me a lot, like seeing what I accomplished and all these goals I have. I'm proud of myself and proud of my classmates," said Deziyah Garrett, a senior at PCHS.

We see athletes participating in signing days, but PCHS leaders feel each student deserves that type of recognition.

"We've worked really hard this school year on what we call our 4 E's in preparing students for post secondary commitment," said Delishia Moore, principal of PCHS.

A few years ago, PCHS began its "Four E" initiative — enrollment, enlistment, employment or entrepreneurship. Each student put pen to paper for the category they are part of post-graduation.

"Our goal was to make sure that all of our students had a plan when they graduated. So we decided that we would make this a momentous occasion," said Moore.

A momentous occasion it was, as the room was filled with students going into the military, students like Nathan Rice who is going straight into full-time employment with NCDOT after a year-long internship, some with dozens of college acceptances like Garrett (at least 73!), some who thought they had it figured out just for another great opportunity to come their way, and first-generation college students.

"I am a first generation college student. I'm so happy. I just want to make everybody proud," said Brown.

"I was going to do firefighting, I was going to go straight into employment, but I do three different sports. I do cross country, wrestling and track and Barton College offered me a scholarship to run cross country for them. So instead of doing college online during my employment, I'm going to go to college and run cross country there, and I'm going to get my fire science degree there," said Mckethan.

"I plan on becoming a realtor. Being a realtor has always been on my mind, I just wanted a career that fits me," said Garrett.

As far as what it means to every administrator at the school, Principal Delishia Moore says there is a support system here for every student who walks through the doors.

"We have the no child left behind concept. Every single student deserves an opportunity, and so we take pride in making sure that they have that," said Moore.

Deserved recognition for these students and a tradition the school plans to continue year after year

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