ECSU chancellor details how $42 million gift will be used to support students and campus programs

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Here at Elizabeth City State University, a historic $42 million gift from MacKenzie Scott is set to transform the campus, expanding resources and opportunities for students. I spoke with university leaders and students who say this investment could have a lasting impact on both current students and future generations.

"With this gift I'm really excited to see the lasting impact that will have at our university, and as a student, how it's going to elevate our university," Jasmine Jackson said.

Jasmine Jackson is a junior at Elizabeth City State University and president of the Student Government Association. She said the donation reassures her she chose the right school.

"I'm supported and well set up for life after college," Jackson said.

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is known for her large donations to non-profit organizations and universities. Her recent $42 million gift to the university is nearly triple what the school received from her in 2020.

University Chancellor Keith S. Hargrove, Sr. said the financial gift will support the university’s five-year strategic plan called "Ascend 2030."

"Our priority is to be a higher ed institution that offers, quality degree programs that's the mission bar none," Hargrove said.

The plan focuses on four key areas: improving student success and graduation rates, expanding academic programs, building a campus where students can live, work, and learn, and strengthening community partnerships.

"Growing the programs that we offer here, and it all comes down to, providing that viking experience, unlike any other and so I will end by saying viking pride, viking pride, viking pride," Hargrove said.

The university's motto is "come to discover, leave to conquer," something students like Jackson say is now possible thanks to Scott's donation.