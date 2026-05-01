Dominion Energy proposal could increase monthly rates by $17 in North Carolina

A new rate proposal filed by Dominion Energy could increase monthly rates by $17 for residential customers in North Carolina if it gets approved by the North Carolina Utilities Commission, according to a Dominion Energy spokesperson.

In a statement sent to News 3, the Dominion Energy spokesperson said this proposal will further invest in reliable and clean energy options for North Carolinians. If approved, the new rates would take effect on Dec. 1, 2026.

Watch previous coverage: Hampton Roads Dominion Energy customers struggling to make sense of high utility bills

'What is going on:' Hampton Roads Dominion Energy customers struggling to make sense of high utility bills

"Our proposal also reflects the rising cost of critical grid equipment such as utility poles, transformers, wires, and cable," the Dominion Energy spokesperson said in a statement sent to News 3. "These inflationary pressures are increasing the cost of electricity across the country. While inflation has increased the cost of generating and delivering electricity, we work hard to maintain some of the lowest operations and administrative expenses in the industry to help balance costs for our customers."

Dominion Energy claimed their residential rates are 25% below the national average.

Service reliability, clean energy operations, and energy assistance programs were touted in Dominion Energy's statement regarding the monthly rate increase proposal. Additionally, a spokesperson for the utility company says they are proposing an increase in funding for their EnergyShare bill assistance program.

The state utility commission will hold public hearings for Dominion Energy's monthly rate hike proposal.

Watch related coverage: Dominion Energy's monthly price hike approved by Virginia state commission for 2026

Dominion Energy's monthly price hike approved by state commission for 2026

In Virginia, the State Corporation Commission (SCC) approved a 2026 price hike to monthly Dominion Energy bills back in Nov. 2025.

Monthly rates were set to increase in 2026 by an estimated amount of $11.24, according to the SCC. In 2027, the monthly rates will go up by around $2.36. Dominion Energy's requested price hike was initially proposed to be approximately $14.73.

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