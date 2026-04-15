Two teens charged in connection with shooting that killed 17-year-old: HCSO

HERTFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Two 16-year-olds have been charged in connection with a shooting that killed a 17-year-old, Hertford County Sheriff’s Office says.

Hertford County deputies responded to the Cofield area on April 6 after receiving a call that shooting victims were heading to Vidant Hospital. Deputies found multiple shell casings on Mobile Park Lane. A brother and sister were in a home on the scene but were not injured.

Two people were seriously hurt in the shooting; one has been treated and released.

17-year-old Tyquan Outland of Gates County died on Saturday from his injuries.

"Our hearts go out to the victim's family during this difficult time," Sheriff Dexter Hayes said in a statement. "The men and women of our Investigative Unit are working diligently and tirelessly to ensure that those responsible are held accountable."

Two 16-year-old males have been arrested and charged with attempted murder among several additional charges in connection with the shooting, HCSO said. One is being held at the Pitt County Juvenile Detention Center, and the second is at a juvenile detention facility in Tenn. awaiting extradition to N.C.

The HCSO and the Ahoskie Police Department are investigating the shooting, which will likely be upgraded to a homicide investigation, HCSO said.