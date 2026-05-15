2 men sentenced in 2021 fatal Elizabeth City shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Two men have now been sentenced in connection with a deadly 2021 shooting in Elizabeth City that left a 26-year-old man dead.

According to the Elizabeth City Police Department, 25-year-old David Mitchell was found guilty Friday by a Pasquotank County jury on a charge of first-degree murder. A judge sentenced Mitchell to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Court records show Mitchell also received additional prison time for robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was sentenced to an additional 84 to 113 months on the robbery charge and 33 to 52 months on the conspiracy charge.

Earlier this week, 20-year-old Kwaron Hunter pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the same case. Hunter was sentenced to 195 to 246 months in prison — roughly 16 to 20 years.

The charges stem from an October 25, 2021 shooting on Walker Avenue in Elizabeth City. Police said officers responded to reports of gunfire and found 26-year-old Ka’Shon Saunders suffering from gunshot wounds. Saunders was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

In the release, Elizabeth City police said the sentences send a “clear message that anyone found responsible for violence in this city will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

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