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Multiple victims located after reported shooting in Edenton: EDP

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Michael Woodward/WTKR
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Generic: Day Police Lights
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EDENTON, N.C. — A reported shooting took place Friday morning, the Edenton Police Department said in a social media post.

Around 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired around Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. Edenton police say they "quickly located the victims and witnesses" after responding to the scene. Evidence was also collected at the scene.

This incident remains under investigation, according to Edenton police. It was noted that this was an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public.

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