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Dare Co. deputy shoots man wanted for probation violation in Manns Harbor: NCSBI

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MANNS HARBOR, N.C. — A man was shot by a Dare County deputy Sunday morning in Manns Harbor, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI).

The man who was shot was identified as 49-year-old Truman Gibson. NCSBI says he was wanted for a probation violation and had a full extradition warrant for a firearm by felon charge. NCSBI says Gibson was hospitalized as a result of the shooting; no update has been provided on his condition.

Around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, a deputy with the Dare County Sheriff's Office tried to initiate a traffic stop with Gibson in a parking lot near NC Highway 64 and Shipyard Road. The deputy then tried to arrest Gibson, prompting a fight that led to Gibson being shot, according to NCSBI.

Court documents obtained by News 3 reveal that Gibson left his place of residence in Jacksonville, North Carolina, in January without getting permission from his probation officer.

NCSBI says the investigation into this incident is ongoing.

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