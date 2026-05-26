Man arrested, charged after shooting that injured woman in Elizabeth City: ECPD

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A man was arrested and faces multiple charges in connection with a shooting that hospitalized a woman on Tuesday, according to Elizabeth City police.

35-year-old DaShan Allen Lewis was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and four counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, according to Elizabeth City police.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting near 700 Washington Street. At the scene, a 34-year-old woman was found shot, according to Elizabeth City police. She was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center before being sent to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for further treatment — her condition is not currently known.

Elizabeth City police says investigators determined Lewis to be the suspect in this incident. He was located and arrested in the 800 Block of Bunnells Avenue.

This incident remains under investigation, according to Elizabeth City police.

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